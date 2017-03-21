2 dead, 3 injured in Arizona multi-vehicle crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2 dead, 3 injured in Arizona multi-vehicle crash

Arizona crash that left 2 dead and 3 injured on US 93 near milepost 27. (SOURCE: Arizona Department of Public Safety) Arizona crash that left 2 dead and 3 injured on US 93 near milepost 27. (SOURCE: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
WHITE HILLS, AZ (FOX5) -

Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead and three injured. 

Officials said eight vehicles were involved and that the crash happened at US 93 at milepost 27, near White Hills, Arizona. 

In a tweet, officials said the area will be closed for at least four hours. They are asking drivers to use alternative routes to Las Vegas. 

