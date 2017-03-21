Woman, 25, identified in deadly wreck on Northern 215 Beltway

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash in the area of the Northern 215 Beltway and North 5th Street on March 19, 2017. (FOX5)

A Henderson woman was identified as the person who was ejected from a vehicle during a deadly crash on Sunday.

Medical examiners identified the woman as Ashley Marie Lupeheke, 25. She died of blunt injuries as a result of an accident, the Clark County Coroner's Office said.

According to Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel, of Nevada Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling on the Northern 215 Beltway toward North 5th Street in a Honda when she veered off the road at 5:56 p.m.

NHP said the woman over-corrected her car causing it to rollover the guardrail and land in a nearby aqueduct. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants were traveling in the vehicle.

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Lupeheke on Tuesday. Organizers said it is planned for 8 p.m. at 7090 N. 5th Street in North Las Vegas.

