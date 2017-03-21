'The votes are there,' Raiders relocation on Monday agenda

A rendering was made of the possible future Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas.

NFL Insider Joe Arrigo was all smiles Tuesday afternoon, beaming with confidence that the Raiders are less than one week away from calling Las Vegas home.

"The vote will be on Monday. My sources tell me as of now, there is more than enough votes for the Raiders to relocate to Las Vegas," Arrigo said.

He broke that news on his Twitter account Monday morning, more than 24 hours before other outlets tweeted the same.

"Multiple sources I have believe the votes are there and they have a hard time finding more than two no votes at this point," Arrigo reported.

The NFL owners meetings in Phoenix are set to begin Sunday and run through Wednesday next week. Arrigo said it was important for the league to put this agenda item in place early.

"This is a priority at the meeting and they want to spend their busiest day discussing and hopefully, most likely approving this relocation on Monday," he said.

This is not a typical city council agenda. If 24 of the 32 NFL owners vote 'yes,' this will be the third approved team relocation in the last 15 months and the second time in the Raiders history the franchise will leave the city of Oakland.

"If they thought that Oakland had a better plan or even equal to Las Vegas, they would have pushed this back to May or even further, to give more time to study Oakland’s plan," Arrigo said.

Two weeks ago, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff presented a financing plan to the NFL stadium financing committee, comprised of 18 NFL owners, to keep the team in Northern California, but something or someone was missing.

"Ronnie Lott wasn't there,” Arrigo said. “No one from the Fortress group was there and to me that screamed, 'This isn't happening.'"

All signs point to Las Vegas, but in this town, there are no sure bets.

"This is as close to being a done deal as it could possibly be without a vote right now."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.