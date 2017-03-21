Woman fatally shot in head on East Flamingo identified

Las Vegas Metro police investigate a homicide near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway on March 19, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

A woman who died after she was shot in the head near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway was identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Latoya Norgina Woolen, 39, died of a gunshot wound of the head and neck. The manner of death was homicide, medical examiners ruled.

Woolen was the victim in a shooting that happened Sunday in the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road at about 8:45 p.m.

According to police, an unresponsive woman was found suffering from apparent head trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. The motive is also not known.

Woolen's death represented the 34th homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.