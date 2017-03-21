Las Vegas PD: Boyfriend killed woman during fight over flour

Raymond Lewis, left, and Geranique Bentley, right, were believed to be in a dating relationship, according to LVMPD. (Source: LVMPD, left)

A man suspected of killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend and attempting to burn her remains told investigators she died during a struggle that began over an argument about flour.

In an arrest report, Las Vegas Metro police detectives stated Raymond Lewis, 21, came forward to police last week after a composite sketch went public of a homicide victim who was found in an apartment complex near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue on March 11.

Lewis originally told police the sketch may have been of his girlfriend, Geranique Bentley, who he claimed went missing.

In the report, Lewis told detectives he and Bentley were transients and gained the use of abandoned apartments near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington. Lewis claimed Bentley left while he was sleeping inside an apartment that the two accessed the night before her body was found. He said he wanted to assist law enforcement after seeing the sketch.

RELATED

During the course of the investigation, detectives got a hold of video surveillance that appeared to contradict Lewis' original claim.

Detectives spoke with Lewis and confronted him with the information off the surveillance video. Lewis, in the report, changed his story. According to police, Lewis and Bentley were in a verbal argument after he asked her to pick up flour from a friend's apartment.

As Lewis described, the argument became physical when he got on top of Bentley and began strangling her. After a minute, Lewis let go of Bentley, who was no longer breathing. After CPR failed, Lewis told police he began trying to dispose of her body instead of seeking emergency responders.

Police stated Lewis disposed of Bentley's clothing, wrapped her in a blanket and took her body to the apartment complex during the early morning of March 11. Lewis told police he wanted to bury the body, but, after seeing that he was pressed for time, decided to burn it instead.

Police added that Lewis wanted to reduce her body to ash, but the initial fire extinguished quickly. He doused Bentley's body in lighter fluid and lit another fire.

Lewis was booked into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge. Lewis is next due in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.