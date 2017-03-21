Lawmakers don't want slow drivers in the left-hand lane

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports two assemblymen have introduced bills that would bar slow drivers from the furthest left lane on the roads.

Motorists going too slow would be fined $50 the first time, $100 the second time within seven years and $250 the third time within seven years.

Assemblyman Chris Edwards says his Las Vegas constituents can't stand that some people don't have "road courtesy" and don't follow the rules. The Republican says this is a statewide problem.

The proposed ban includes exceptions, including during bad weather.

Assemblyman John Ellison says the issue lately has been "really, really bad." The Elko Republican says drivers from California and Idaho seem to think "that's the standard travel lane."

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.