Vegas fire: Contents of flipped truck safe after hazmat crew called

Firefighters responded to an overturned delivery truck near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive on March 21, 2017. (Source: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

A hazardous materials crew said the contents of a delivery truck that overturned near Grand Canyon Drive and Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday was deemed safe.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the call of the incident came in at 8:37 a.m. Firefighters were looking into whether the truck's load posed a danger to the public.

Las Vegas Metro police added the incident prompted the closure of Cheyenne in both directions of traffic between Metro Academy Way and Fort Apache Road. In addition, police said it appeared fuel spilled onto the roadway.

The cause of the overturn was not immediately known.

MVC-TOC: 8:37AM CHEYNNE/GRAND CANYON. delivery truck on its side, @LasVegasFD HAZMAT on scene, checkN contents for chemicals. No inj's PIO1 pic.twitter.com/WY2QnCFWMR — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 21, 2017

MVC-HAZMAT 8:37AM Grand Canyon / Cheyenne Intersection closed. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/TovRIXTw8Y — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 21, 2017

UPDATE: Contents of truck found to be safe, crews picking up, tow truck will upright truck in a few minutes, no inj's PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 21, 2017

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.