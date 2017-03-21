Vegas fire: Contents of flipped truck safe after hazmat crew cal - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas fire: Contents of flipped truck safe after hazmat crew called

Firefighters responded to an overturned delivery truck near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive on March 21, 2017. (Source: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue) Firefighters responded to an overturned delivery truck near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive on March 21, 2017. (Source: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A hazardous materials crew said the contents of a delivery truck that overturned near Grand Canyon Drive and Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday was deemed safe.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the call of the incident came in at 8:37 a.m. Firefighters were looking into whether the truck's load posed a danger to the public.

Las Vegas Metro police added the incident prompted the closure of Cheyenne in both directions of traffic between Metro Academy Way and Fort Apache Road. In addition, police said it appeared fuel spilled onto the roadway.

The cause of the overturn was not immediately known.

