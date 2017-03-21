Boulevard Mall to add Vegas area's 3rd Galaxy Theaters location

Luxury cinema chain Galaxy Theaters is bringing its brand of comfy film-viewing to Boulevard Mall.

Rafe Cohen, president of Galaxy Theaters, confirmed Monday that it was opening a theater inside the mall located on South Maryland Parkway, between Desert Inn Road and Twain Avenue.

The theater will offer amenities identical to those located at the Cannery hotel-casino in North Las Vegas and Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Galaxy is noted for its reclined cushioned seats and alcohol service.

“I am very excited and looking forward to being a part of the newly positioned mall, the entertainment mall," Cohen told FOX5.

Galaxy Theaters' addition is the latest in the modern-day metamorphosis of the aging shopping center. Boulevard Mall has already installed an aquarium attraction inside. Meanwhile, Macy's and JCPenney department stores have announced plans to close at the mall.

Timo Kuusela, the mall's general manager, said it's a lot trickier to run a shopping center in 2017 compared to 1997.

"I think it's our job to find an even better draw than JCPenney," he said. "There's a certain glitz and glamor to the Strip that's great for the tourists, but for the local people who just want to take their kids somewhere and let them burn off some energy, we want to provide that."

Certain parts of the mall are busier than others. The new theater will be built in an especially barren area of the mall without very much foot traffic. It's unclear what will happen to the Macy's and JCPenney locations, but Kuusela said it may go to some sort of discount retailer.

Kuusela said he hopes to have the new theater installed by Black Friday.

