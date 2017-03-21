St. Patrick's Day checkpoint nets 12 DUI arrests in Las Vegas

A sign signifies the start of a checkpoint in the Las Vegas Valley in an undated image. (File)

Las Vegas Metro police counted 12 motorists who were arrested for driving under intoxication during a sobriety checkpoint on St. Patrick's Day.

Metro revealed the checkpoint took place on Paradise Road north of Tropicana Avenue last Friday between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

In all, 5,187 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with 68 people tested. Only one individual received an "administrative citation," police said.

Thirty-eight officers worked the checkpoint.

In first announcing the checkpoint, Metro stated the area was one in which numerous impaired-related crashes took place recently. Officers were looking to identify alcohol and drug-impaired individuals of all ages during the checkpoint.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.