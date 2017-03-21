Power mostly restored after outage to 3K in south Vegas Valley

Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

Power was mostly restored by 9 a.m. Tuesday after an outage affected nearly 3,000 customers in the south end of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to NV Energy, an equipment issue forced the outage in the 89183 zip code at The zip code includes an area along St. Rose Parkway, between Eastern Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The utility later clarified the issue stemmed from a motor vehicle accident.

In all, 2,956 customers were affected by the outage. As of 9 a.m., 178 customers remained without power.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.