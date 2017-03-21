Sharron Angle announces another DC run, eyes Nevada House seat

One-time U.S. Senate candidate Sharron Angle, seen in a video announcing her campaign in 2011. (Source: Angle campaign)

One-time Tea Party darling Sharron Angle is taking another crack at breaking through to Capitol Hill.

The woman who posed a threat to Harry Reid's U.S. Senate seat seven years ago announced Tuesday her intention to run for Nevada's U.S. House seat in Congressional District 2. The district includes Reno, Elko and most of Nevada outside of Las Vegas.

In her announcement, the former Nevada Assembly member expressed her support of President Donald Trump's policies. She stated the president can't work alone while hitting at established Republicans in Washington.

"In Congress, we contend with the unpredictable Republicans who support, or do not support, what the American people mandated on Election Day," Angle said in a statement. "The voter's reaction to Republican betrayal, flipped both houses from red to blue. Republicans in DC could lose this golden opportunity and sadly, the biggest beneficiaries will be the 'establishment' and 'crony capitalism.'"

Currently, the Nevada Congressional District 2 seat is occupied by Republican Rep. Mark Amodei, who was re-elected to his fourth term last year.

Angle gained notoriety in 2010 when she was, at the time, an unlikely choice for the GOP nomination to challenge Reid, an influential Democrat in the Senate. Reid won the election.

Angle again challenged for the GOP nomination in 2016 when Reid decided to retire and vacate his seat. Republican rival and former Congressman Joe Heck won the nomination.

This is also her second try at the U.S. House. She lost the 2006 primary for the same District 2 seat, which was won by now-Sen. Dean Heller.

