Nevada officials investigate child death, discover pipe bomb - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada officials investigate child death, discover pipe bomb

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX5) (File/FOX5)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Nevada officials are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was reported dead in Carson City.

Carson City Sheriff's Office says it received reports Friday that the child was unresponsive after a fall. When deputies arrived, she was being given CPR by her 26-year-old caretaker.

Fire and paramedic crews treated the girl and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are still investigating her death. The caretaker has been named a suspect.

When detectives searched the home, they found a pipe bomb in the caretaker's room and the caretaker told officers that it was live. The Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad was called in and able to disarm the bomb just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The caretaker was arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device and child endangerment.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.