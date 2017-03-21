Metro: Several arrested after shooting leads to police chase

Several people were detained after shots were fired and a police chased the suspects in a Valley neighborhood Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 6:55 p.m. in the 3600 block of Judson Avenue, near Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard. Several vehicles were struck by gunfire. Nobody was injured.

A witness said he heard at least four shots go off and also heard police say "let me see your hands" and "drop your gun!" The witness also said he saw a car leave the scene.

Officers in the 2300 block of Webster Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue saw a red pickup truck and heard gunshots a short time later. They also saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting on Judson Avenue. Police said after the suspect's vehicle, described as a Chevrolet Trailblazer, began to move officers followed the vehicle.

During that time, the people inside the Trailblazer fired shots believed to be aimed at the officers. The Trailblazer rolled over during the pursuit and all four people inside, two adults and two juveniles, were arrested. Two people from the vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

SWAT then served a search warrant at the home in the 2300 block of Webster Street. Eight people were detained from the home.

Further details were not released and the investigation is ongoing.

