Foster father of 60 kids, scout leader charged with child sex assault, more victims sought

A 51-year-old foster parent was charged with sexually assaulting a girl under age 14. Grant Claycomb said he had fostered about 60 children over "a few years" at his home. His wife said in a police interview that she believes that what he's accused of "really happened."

The victim, a former foster child of Claycomb's, was interviewed at Southern Nevada Children's Assessment Center, back in Dec. She told police Claycomb touched her sexually four times when they were alone, rubbing her things, buttocks and under her bra strap. Those claims resulted in a "lewdness with a child under 14" criminal charge. She said he assaulted her once by touching her under her underwear. That constituted the sexual assault charge, according to his arrest report.

Claycomb said he is a scout leader at his church and had been suspended by the pastor until the criminal investigation is complete.

In a separate interview, Claycomb's wife said "she believed the sexual allegations against her husband to be true because of his past history involving him groping other women and his preoccupation with pornography."

He denied the allegations, police said.

Claycomb's wife said there was a time when “something wasn’t right,” when both the victim and her husband backed away from each other “too fast” after noticing his wife's presence, according to the report.

She said another foster child made a comment about being touched by Grant, but she denied it when confronted in front of him. Grant's wife also said he had been accused of sexual harassment at work, of grabbing a piano teacher's breasts, and he had tried to kiss a family friend, and “wanted something more."

According to police, she said she felt she could not have friends because she’s afraid he would grope people.

She also said she had often seen him viewing pornography.

According to the arrest report, Claycomb said he was sexually abused by this stepfather when he was 12 and it continued for some time. He said his mother didn’t believe it and threatened to send him to military school.

His wife said those abuse claims "makes the situation come together."

Grant said he had a drug and drinking problem, according to the report.

Claycomb told police he did not touch or assault the girl, but he declined to take a lie-detector test.

Police asked for the public's help in locating more victims. Parents whose children have had contact with Claycomb are urged to talk to their children about whether they were victimized.

