Man in Eeyore costume beats guitarist unconscious on Vegas Strip

A busy Friday night on the Las Vegas strip included a brawl between a busker and a musician. The busker was dressed as Eeyore, the children's character known as Winnie the Pooh's best friend.

A video of the attack was posted Sunday to YouTube, and it shows the two men engaging in a sort of stand-off. The musician, guitar in hand, swings his instrument at Eeyore's head.

"Flex on me fool!" Eeyore yelled at the guitarist. After the initial swings, a brawl breaks out, with the men punching and kicking each other in front of a "horrified" crowd.

WATCH: The full video is below, courtesy of LiveLeak. WARNING: Graphic content within.

At one point, Eeyore gets the guitarist in a hold and body slams him to the ground. The crunching of the guitar is audible when it hits the floor.

The person who recorded the video can be heard egging the fight on yelling, "Break the guitar! Break the guitar!".

After the guitarist was slammed to the ground, a woman ran in and began hitting and kicking the man dressed in the blue onesie.

A person watching the fight can be heard screaming "He's Dead!" after the musician doesn't get up for several minutes.

The fight is eventually broken up by a man in a black shirt who checks on the guitarist.

Metro Police said Eeyore, otherwise known as Mathew Haney, was arrested for battery. His victim, who was not identified, suffered a fractured skull but is expected to recover.

