Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada Celebrates 23rd Annual National Rebuilding Day on April 29

Nonprofit Brings Community and Businesses Together to Revitalize 12 Homes in One Day

LAS VEGAS – Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV), the local affiliate of the national nonprofit organization Rebuilding Together, will celebrate National Rebuilding Day on Saturday, April 29. Seventeen teams of approximately 600 RTSNV volunteers will revitalize 12 homes in just one day at no cost to the homeowners.

The 12 homes selected by RTSNV are located in the City of Las Vegas and Henderson and will receive critical repairs as well as maintenance work. Critical repairs include repairing or replacing roofs; installing new plumbing and HVAC systems; and accessibility modifications. Maintenance work to be completed on National Rebuilding Day will include exterior painting, xeriscaping, property clean up, small exterior repairs and debris removal.

“National Rebuilding Day isn’t just about repairing homes, it’s about transforming lives,” said Bob Cleveland, RTSNV Interim Executive Director. “We look forward to this day every year because we’re able to see the true impact it has on community members in need – from developing the plans to seeing the finished project.”

Repairs to the 12 homes will be made by volunteer teams from Aqua Plumbing LLC, Leadership Henderson 2017; Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospital; NV Energy; Capital One; Chase Bank; Wells Fargo; National Title Co.; University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV); Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP); United States Air Force (USAF); Las Vegas Firefighters; Gensler; Southwest Gas; The Raymond Group; and Sherwin-Williams.

April is National Rebuilding Month, Rebuilding Together’s month-long call to service, which concludes on National Rebuilding Day. Throughout the month, more than 1,600 affiliate-led rebuild projects and approximately 40,000 volunteers across the country will serve veterans; older adults; low-income families with children; and victims of disaster by providing them with a variety of critical home repairs.

The repairs are provided free of charge to the homeowners who, often faced with diminishing resources, must choose food and medicine over critical home repairs — choices that, over time, can lead to crumbling foundations, dangerously sagging roofs and windows and doors that can’t be securely shut.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has indicated at least 30 million homes have one or more health hazards present,” said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. “National Rebuilding Month is an opportunity to educate communities on the close relationship of health and housing, to highlight the critical need for our home repair services and to call individuals to action until we ensure every person has a safe and healthy home.”

For more information on National Rebuilding Month, visit rebuildingtogether.org/nrm and follow #RebuildingMonth on social media.

###

ABOUT RTSNV

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) was founded in 1994 and is the local affiliate of the national nonprofit organization, Rebuilding Together, focused on safe and healthy housing. RTSNV serves to transform the lives of low-income homeowners by rehabilitating existing homes to improve their overall health and safety. With more than 1,200 community partners and volunteers, RTSNV has renovated more than 7,500 homes, impacting the lives of more than 14,000 Southern Nevadans. Rebuilding Together’s local affiliates and nearly 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year. Learn more and get involved at www.rtsnv.org.