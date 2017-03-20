Body found at Las Vegas Strip casino property

Police responded to a Las Vegas Strip property Monday after a body was found in landscaping.

Las Vegas Metro police said the incident happened in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. A call of the incident came in at 10:52 a.m.

Security found the body, police said. The death, though, does not appear to be suspicious.

Police did not confirm the property on which the incident took place.

The 3500 block of South Las Vegas includes the Linq, Flamingo and Caesars Palace properties.

