Vegas shoplifters sought after threatening security officer with knife

Two men are on the run, accused of threatening a retail store security worker with a knife during an attempted shoplift, Las Vegas Metro police said.

According to police, the incident happened at a clothing store in the 4000 block of South Maryland Parkway on March 5 at 6:46 p.m.

Police said the two men selected several items and attempted to exit without paying. A store security officer attempted to stop the men on their way out, but one of them took out a knife.

The men were able to escape in a blue, older-model Ford Mustang. Police did not say if there were any injuries in the incident.

The men are described as being between 21 and 30 years old, about 5'7" in height and about 160 pounds.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

