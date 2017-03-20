Vegas PD seeking man after part of victim's thumb bit off - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas PD seeking man after part of victim's thumb bit off

Posted: Updated:
Police release an image of a person connected to a fight on Jan. 15, 2017. (Source: LVMPD) Police release an image of a person connected to a fight on Jan. 15, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police released Monday an image of a person they believe bit off a part of another person's right thumb during a fight near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place on Jan. 15 at 8:25 p.m.

Citing an investigation, police said a verbal confrontation took place between two people. The incident turned physical when one person began punching the victim. Police said the wanted person bit off the first digit of the victim's right thumb.

Police described the assailant as a black man, about 25 to 30 years old, about 5'7" in height and about 170 pounds.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.