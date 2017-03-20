Downtown Vegas casino owner eyes potential $1M payday in NCAA tourney

Derek Stevens' betting slip shows his $12,500 futures bet on Michigan for the NCAA tournament could net him $1 million. (Source: The D Las Vegas)

He's at it again.

Downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens is no stranger to banking a potential seven-figure payday on March Madness. In 2015, he placed a $20,000 futures bet on a home state team, the Michigan State Spartans, to win the NCAA men's basketball tournament that year. Had the Spartans won it all, he would have seen his 50-to-1 bet net him $1 million.

This year, Stevens, who placed $11,000 wagers on each of 32 matchups to open the tournament, placed a $12,500 bet on another home state team to win it all, the 7-seed Michigan Wolverines. In contrast to the Michigan State bet, he actually matriculated in Ann Arbor, MI.

The Wolverines, who defied the odds and a scary airplane incident before their B1G conference tourney championship run, beat Oklahoma State and upset No. 2 seed Louisville to qualify for the Sweet Sixteen this weekend.

Stevens, who placed the bet Sunday at the Golden Nugget, stands to earn $1 million if his 80-to-1 bet hits.

Stevens is a co-owner of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate hotel-casinos on Fremont Street.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.