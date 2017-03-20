Missing Henderson teen returns home safe

Henderson police said a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday has returned home safe.

Police said Joslyn Twyman returned to her home Monday at about 6 a.m., according to police. She was not harmed.

Twyman was reported missing after she left her home in the area of Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard Sunday at 10:15 p.m. Police said Twyman left suicidal messages before leaving her home.

Twyman was described as 5’6” tall, about 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas. Police believe she may have left her home on foot.

Police and family are concerned for her emotional and physical welfare. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, 311, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.