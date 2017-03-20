Woman fatally shot in the head on East Flamingo

Las Vegas Metro police investigate a homicide near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway on March 19, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a woman was shot in the back of the head near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Sunday evening.

Police responded to 1050 E. Flamingo Rd. at 8:45 p.m. where they found a woman's body, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the woman was shopping at a nearby Dollar Tree before heading outside to possibly wait for a ride. During that time, a person shot the woman in the back of the head.

Police do not believe it was a robbery, because her phone, purse and shopping bags were untouched.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

An investigation is ongoing.

