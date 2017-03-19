NHP: Woman ejected in fatal North Las Vegas crash

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel, a 26-year-old woman was traveling on the 215 West toward North 5th Street in a Honda when she veered off the road at 5:56 p.m.

The woman over corrected her car causing the car to rollover the guardrail and land in the aqueduct. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants were traveling in the vehicle.

The 215 west and east lanes are closed at North 5th pending the investigation of the crash.

The Clark County Coroner will release the name of the decedent.

