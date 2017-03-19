Las Vegas police locate missing woman - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Authorities were asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered and missing woman in the Las Vegas area Sunday.

Police said they were able to locate 74-year-old Martha Villa at about 1:45 p.m., after Missing Persons Detail reported her missing near the Stratosphere hotel-casino from the overnight hours. 

Authorities said Villa might have been in severe emotional distress or in need of medical attention.

Villa was described by Metro as 5 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Metro concluded that the woman was found in good condition and thanked the public for their assistance.

