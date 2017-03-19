Las Vegas police locate missing woman

Authorities were asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered and missing woman in the Las Vegas area Sunday.

Police said they were able to locate 74-year-old Martha Villa at about 1:45 p.m., after Missing Persons Detail reported her missing near the Stratosphere hotel-casino from the overnight hours.

Authorities said Villa might have been in severe emotional distress or in need of medical attention.

Villa was described by Metro as 5 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Metro concluded that the woman was found in good condition and thanked the public for their assistance.

