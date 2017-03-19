Family mourns teen killed in Lake Mead rollover crash

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Friends and family are mourning a teen who was killed in a rollover crash in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to park officials, 17-year-old Kalob Meyer was ejected from a pick up truck. He died of mechanical asphyxiation while trapped under the truck involved in the crash.

"I just cant believe it," said TJay Givens, who has been friends with Meyers for more than a decade.

The Meyers family told FOX5 Kalob was on the way home from the Lake when the accident happened. His friend was driving.

"There is a purpose for my son not to be here whether I like it or not," said Tonya Hart, Kalob's mom at a candlelight vigil organized for her late son.

Authorities said the initial investigation indicated a man was driving erratically at excessive speeds along a dirt road, before losing control of the truck.

The driver was arrested for reckless driving. Kalob's friends and family said the driver was bailed out of jail.

