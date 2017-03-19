Fight breaks out, 2 stabbed on Las Vegas Strip

A man died after day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival concluded at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to authorities.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning.
For "Southern Charm Week," Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn't sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that's definitely not good.
Authorities say more than 1,000 people sought medical treatment during the three-night Electric Daisy Carnival music festival during the weekend outside Las Vegas, including 15 ticket-holders and one employee who were taken to hospitals.
An 18-year-old died while swimming at Lake Mead National Recreational Area on Saturday, according to park officials.
A heartwarming act of kindness was captured on camera this week at the Holyoke Mall.
A donation to The Animal Foundation can lead to a pair of tickets to the Backstreet Boys concert on the Las Vegas Strip.
Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.
Otto Warmbier, US student freed from North Korea, has died, family says in a statement released by Ohio hospital.
