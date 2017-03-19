Fight breaks out, 2 stabbed on Las Vegas Strip

Police are investigating an overnight incident that left two people injured at a hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard Sunday.

Officers were called to the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, located at 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at around 12:30 a.m.

Metro said two groups of people got into a fight in the valet area at the Paris that resulted in two individuals getting stabbed.

Authorities did not release details as to what originally caused the conflict, but the two injured parties were taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the incident remains under investigation.

