Vegas police holds 'I Love My City' march on heels of teen's death

A community is working together to make their streets safer. Metro partnered with Victory Outreach Church Saturday for the “I Love My City March.”

More than 100 people met at the basketball court at Doolittle Community Center where a 17-year-old was killed last month. They marched through the Bolden area, calling for change in the community.

Since January 1st the Bolden area has had eight homicides and 38 reported shootings. That’s why victory outreach church chose to walk through those streets offering support.

They marched through neighborhoods sharing their stories of overcoming hard times, and inviting people in the community to join them for a free event following the march. The event offered free food and drinks and a chance to mingle with local police.

“It's just an overall positive godly spiritual influence that we're bringing into this community, that the community, I believe, really really needs,” Associate Pastor at Victory Outreach Church Alex Salas said.

Police officers that go to Victory Outreach Church update church leaders on crime statistics in specific areas, and that's how they choose where to march. They will hold at least five more marches throughout the summer in other areas that need assistance.

