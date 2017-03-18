PD: Driver arrested for DUI in east Valley crash

Metro police have arrested a driver responsible for a critical injury crash on Saturday morning in east Las Vegas.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue at about 7 a.m.

Police said a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn when a Chrysler Sebring made a left turn at Eastern in front of the Honda.

The Accord crashed into the passenger side of the Sebring after the two crossed paths according to Metro,

Officers said a passenger in the Chrysler was critically injured in the crash and the driver, Nicholas Wojciechowski, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Fatal investigators were also called to the scene for the investigation, with the passenger transported to Sunrise Hospital.

Authorities have not released any further information.

