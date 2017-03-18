NHP: Woman ejected, killed in DUI related crash

Police at the scene of a fatal crash on 215 Beltway near Durango Drive on March 18, 2017. (LVACS)

Authorities are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas overnight Saturday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision occurred on the 215 Beltway near North Durango Drive at about 12:45 a.m.

NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the accident happened when a 21-year-old driver lost control of a Chevy Impala and rolled the vehicle in the center median.

The woman was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt. Investigators also believe speed and impairment contributed to the crash.

NHP again urged drivers to wear their seat belts while driving, as a majority of fatal ejections from vehicles are caused by not wearing a safety restraint.

Troopers had traffic restrictions at the scene of the crash for the investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the driver once family has been notified.

Stay with FOX5 for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.