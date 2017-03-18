Teen killed in rollover crash at Nelson's Landing

A teenager is dead after a vehicle rollover crash Friday evening in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Service rangers responded to a reported accident on Old Nelson's Landing Road at about 4:45 p.m.

Lake Mead officials said rangers located a teenager at the scene of the crash who was deceased after he was ejected from a vehicle.

Initial investigations indicate a man was driving a pickup truck erratically at excessive speeds along the dirt road, according to officials, before losing control of the vehicle.

The National Park Service said the crash remains under investigation, with other passengers also suffering minor injuries, but the driver of the pickup truck was arrested for reckless driving.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identify of the teen after family has been notified.

