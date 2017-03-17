Jury to decide if Righetti gets death penalty after murder, rape conviction

Javier Righetti sits in court during his capital murder trial on March 10, 2017. (FOX5)

Javier Righetti raped and killed Alyssa Otremba and now a jury will decide if he should die for it.

Friday, the state called multiple witnesses including two of Righetti’s sexual assault victims, and Alyssa Otremba’s mother and sister.

“(I was told) 'They found a burned body in the lot, you need to come now,'” Jennifer Otremba, Alyssa Otremba’s mom, said. She went on to say as soon as she got to the lot where the body was, her gut told her it was Alyssa.

Prosecutors said they want Righetti to face the ultimate punishment: death.

“He degraded her by raping her and murdering her and then trying to carve 'Las Vegas LV' on her body,” prosecuting attorney Giancarlo Pesci said.

Defense attorneys said they want the jury to consider a life in prison without parole sentence.

“Javier took a life among other horrible things. Our system does not require you to,” defense attorney Ryan Bashor said to the jury.

The penalty phase of the trial is expected to continue Monday, where the defense will have its turn to call witnesses.

