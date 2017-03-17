Coroner confirms infant's cause of death in abuse case - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner confirms infant's cause of death in abuse case

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
An infant boy's cause of death in an abuse case from last year was released by the Clark County Coroner's office.

5-month-old Izayah Pelaez-Daniel died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the coroner. The death was ruled a homicide. 

On Oct. 8, 2016, Metro police responded to a home at the 9000 block of West Tropicana Avenue near South Durango Drive around 2:30 a.m. following a call of an unresponsive child. 

The infant was taken to Summerlin Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Metro's Abuse and Neglect Detail Unit was dispatched to continue the investigation. No arrests have been made in this case. 

