Foster parent arrested for sexual assault with a child; more vic - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Foster parent arrested for sexual assault with a child; more victims sought by police

Posted: Updated:
Grant Claycomb was arrested for sexual assault of a child. (Source: LVMPD) Grant Claycomb was arrested for sexual assault of a child. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 51-year-old foster parent was arrested for the sexual assault of a child and lewdness with a child. 

Grant Claycomb had cared for many foster children and was an active youth leader for his church for many years, police said.

Police asked for the public's help in locating more victims. Parents whose children have had contact with Claycomb are urged to talk to their children about whether they were victimized. 

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.