Foster parent arrested for sexual assault with a child; more victims sought by police

Grant Claycomb was arrested for sexual assault of a child. (Source: LVMPD)

A 51-year-old foster parent was arrested for the sexual assault of a child and lewdness with a child.

Grant Claycomb had cared for many foster children and was an active youth leader for his church for many years, police said.

Police asked for the public's help in locating more victims. Parents whose children have had contact with Claycomb are urged to talk to their children about whether they were victimized.

