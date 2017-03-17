Foster parent arrested for sexual assault with a child; more victims sought by police

The Electric Daisy Carnival concluded its first night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday with over 130,000 in attendance.More >
The Electric Daisy Carnival concluded its first night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday with over 130,000 in attendance.More >
The Electric Daisy Carnival continued into its second night of festivities at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday.More >
The Electric Daisy Carnival continued into its second night of festivities at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning.More >
Two teenage boys have been rescued after three days underground in the skeleton-lined labyrinth of the Catacombs of Paris.More >
Two teenage boys have been rescued after three days underground in the skeleton-lined labyrinth of the Catacombs of Paris.More >
Firefighters battled an overnight kitchen fire in a northwest Las Vegas apartment Saturday.More >
Firefighters battled an overnight kitchen fire in a northwest Las Vegas apartment Saturday.More >
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >
Federal prosecutors say 23 Vagos Motorcycle Club leaders, members or associates have been arrested in three states on charges including racketeering, murder, kidnapping, robbery, and assault.More >
Federal prosecutors say 23 Vagos Motorcycle Club leaders, members or associates have been arrested in three states on charges including racketeering, murder, kidnapping, robbery, and assault.More >
The National Hockey League released the expansion draft lists of protected and available players for the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.More >
The National Hockey League released the expansion draft lists of protected and available players for the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.More >
Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.More >
Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.More >