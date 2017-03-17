Teen shot, killed by brother in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro Police said one man shot another at the 10200 block of Yarmouth Sea Court Friday.

Police said a teen was shot and killed by his brother in northwest Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 10200 block of Yarmouth Sea Court around 3:00 p.m.

The 18-year-old man was transported to University Medical Center and later died. Police said he had a knife while he physically fought with his father. The teen's 22-year-old brother was armed with a gun and intervened in the struggle.

The teen was fatally injured by a single-gunshot wound to his chest, according to Metro.

Neighbors said they were surprised to hear about the violence happening in what they call a "normally quiet community."

“It’s just so quiet, you really wouldn’t expect it with how nice everything is here. It’s sad that someone passed away, especially a brother. Our hearts go out the that family,” neighbor Scott Gregory said.

The 22-year-old brother was put in custody. Police said they’ll be working with the district attorney’s office to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

This is the third domestic related death in northwest Las Vegas in one week.

On Mar. 15, a man was shot at killed by his ex-girlfriend near El Capitan and Log Cabin, police said.

On Sunday Mar. 12, 20-year-old Geranique Bentley’s body was found partially burned near Washington and Tenaya. Police later arrested a suspect who they said used to date her.

Police advised neighbors to watch out for each other.

"For those people out there, there is help. If you hear neighbors arguing, please call police. That's our job. We will come and even if no one gets arrested, at least we can try to intervene before something does happen,” Lt. Dan McGrath, of Las Vegas Metro police said.

