Woman accused of luring kids, exposing self at Pahrump park

Law enforcement in Pahrump said a woman arrested Thursday is accused of luring children and exposing herself at a park.

According to the Nye County Sheriff's Department, Shauna Gibbons, 47, was taken into custody after deputies were called to Ian Deutch Park for alleged unlawful contact with minors.

Citing witnesses, deputies said Gibbons was seen trying to get a group of children to "go to Sonic with her." Gibbons, according to witnesses, also wanted the kids to call her "Violet" or "Auntie." At one point, Gibbons allegedly called over a boy with special needs and promised to buy him McDonald's.

Another adult was called to the area when a teen that was with the younger kids felt something was off, according to deputies. That adult told Gibbons to leave the park, but the woman refused stating "she had a right to be there."

When Gibbons began to leave, the adult told deputies she exposed herself by pulling up her shirt, according to law enforcement.

Gibbons was arrested at the park and taken to Nye County Detention Center on counts of luring a child, unlawful contact with a minor, loitering about a school or a public place and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.