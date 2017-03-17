Boulevard Mall location tabbed as lone JCPenney closure in NV

This Tuesday, April 9, 2013, file photo shows a J.C. Penney store in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

JCPenney's planned closure of 138 of its stores will include a Las Vegas location.

The department store chain designated its location inside Boulevard Mall as the lone Nevada closure. JCPenney said most of the affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

About 5,000 positions will be impacted by the closure, most of which will occur in June, the company said.

In addition to the stores, a Florida supply chain will close and another in California will relocate.

The company said it will provide "outplacement support services" for eligible associates who will be leaving the chain.

Here is the full list of stores due for closure:

