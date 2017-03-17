Motorcyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash identified

Posted: Updated:
Police at the scene of a fatal accident on Russell Road on March 16, 2017. (Duncan Phenix/FOX5) Police at the scene of a fatal accident on Russell Road on March 16, 2017. (Duncan Phenix/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in east Las Vegas Thursday evening has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner identified 24-year-old Jason Robert Pacheco Jr. as the rider of the 2016 Z-Force motorcycle involved in the crash. Officers were called to a reported traffic collision just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Russell Road and South Palm Street.

Metro said the accident happened when a 2003 Ford Explorer made a left turn in front of the motorcycle when traveling on Russell Road.

Pacheco was transported to Sunrise Hospital after striking the sport utility vehicle but was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The 71-year-old driver of the Explorer remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment according to police.

Officers said the crash remains under investigation. 

This was the 28th fatal traffic collision investigated by Metro in 2017.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.