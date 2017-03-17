Motorcyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash identified

Police at the scene of a fatal accident on Russell Road on March 16, 2017. (Duncan Phenix/FOX5)

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in east Las Vegas Thursday evening has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner identified 24-year-old Jason Robert Pacheco Jr. as the rider of the 2016 Z-Force motorcycle involved in the crash. Officers were called to a reported traffic collision just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Russell Road and South Palm Street.

Metro said the accident happened when a 2003 Ford Explorer made a left turn in front of the motorcycle when traveling on Russell Road.

Pacheco was transported to Sunrise Hospital after striking the sport utility vehicle but was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The 71-year-old driver of the Explorer remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment according to police.

Officers said the crash remains under investigation.

This was the 28th fatal traffic collision investigated by Metro in 2017.

