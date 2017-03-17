Righetti found guilty of murdering 15-year-old girl - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Righetti found guilty of murdering 15-year-old girl

Javier Righetti sits in court during his capital murder trial on March 10, 2017. (FOX5) Javier Righetti sits in court during his capital murder trial on March 10, 2017. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A jury found Javier Righetti guilty of the rape and premeditated murder of 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba in 2011. The verdict came after just minutes of deliberation.             

Javier Righetti raped and stabbed Alyssa Otremba more than 80 times as she walked to get a school book from a friend.

In court Thursday, a jury heard the chilling confession Righetti gave to police days after killing Alyssa.

"I grabbed her, threw her, got her all naked, raped her, killed her, took the phone, he said."

They also heard the closing argument from the state.

"It ended with her naked and alone lying dead in the desert mere feet from her home," the prosecutor said as she addressed the jury. "He looked her in her eyes, he apologized, he looked at his weapon, he picked it up and plunged it into her body."

On Friday, the case is expected to move on to the penalty portion where the death penalty is on the table.

