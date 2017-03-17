Firefighters battle flames on apartment near Sahara and Maryland - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Firefighters battle flames on apartment near Sahara and Maryland

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters battled an apartment fire on Mar. 16, 2017 on Karen Avenue. Firefighters battled an apartment fire on Mar. 16, 2017 on Karen Avenue.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

The Clark County Fire Department said no injuries reported and the fire was put out within an hour.

It happened at an 8-plex, where three apartments were occupied.

Firefighters were still looking for the source of it at 11 p.m. Thursday and said it was the second fire there in last couple months.

CCFD said 50 people responded, including eight engines and two trucks.

Some people had to get out through windows, Roy Session with the department said. 

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Breaking

    Police: Serial sexual assault suspect's victims are random, 'and that's what's scary'

    Police: Serial sexual assault suspect's victims are random, 'and that's what's scary'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:10:05 GMT

    The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.

    More >

    The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.

    More >

  • London fire victim was on phone with parents when she died, lawyer says

    London fire victim was on phone with parents when she died, lawyer says

    Friday, June 16 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-06-17 00:51:37 GMT

    Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.

    More >

    Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.

    More >

  • Thousands attend EDC at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    Thousands attend EDC at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    Saturday, June 17 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-06-17 19:22:24 GMT
    The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)

    The Electric Daisy Carnival concluded its first night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday with over 130,000 in attendance.

    More >

    The Electric Daisy Carnival concluded its first night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday with over 130,000 in attendance.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.