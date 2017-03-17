Firefighters battle flames on apartment near Sahara and Maryland

Firefighters battled an apartment fire on Mar. 16, 2017 on Karen Avenue.

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

The Clark County Fire Department said no injuries reported and the fire was put out within an hour.

It happened at an 8-plex, where three apartments were occupied.

Firefighters were still looking for the source of it at 11 p.m. Thursday and said it was the second fire there in last couple months.

CCFD said 50 people responded, including eight engines and two trucks.

Some people had to get out through windows, Roy Session with the department said.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.