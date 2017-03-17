Wrongful death case against Metro Police moves forward

Twenty-two-year-old Elia Solano said she plans on going back to court, and she is taking the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with her.

An appeals court ruled Wednesday that the Solano estate can proceed with a lawsuit against Metro.

Elia’s father, Luis Solano, died in 2013 after a confrontation with corrections officers art Clark County Detention Center.

He was booked in jail for drug charges but never made it to his arraignment.

According to police, Solano wasn’t cooperating with corrections officers. Four officers pushed him face down on the floor and tried to restrain him for about three minutes.

At that point, Solano had lost consciousness. The officers called for medical help and was taken to the University Medical Center, police said. He was in a coma for a week, but never woke up.

Solano died at the hospital. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Elia was 18 at the time of her father's death. She and her lawyers from Callister & Associates have been in and out of court ever since, she said.

The Solano family sued the police department in 2013, Metro claimed their officers were immune to the lawsuit. A judge ruled they weren’t. Metro appealed that decision.

On Wednesday Mar. 16, four years to the day of Solano’s funeral, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the family.

“The fact that the 9th circuit affirmed Federal Judge Dorsey's opinion makes me feel very confident. I am prepared to go to trial,” Elia said.

She said the multiple court visits and the graphic videos of her father's death have made healing difficult for her, but she believes it's worth it.

“I can’t grieve I can’t get over it, because it’s in my face all the time, but I think that that is more important,” she said.

Elia said her biggest goal is for Metro to change the way they train corrections officers, including the language in their manuals.

“We need to see some policy change, this is the reason I’ve been working so hard for,” she said.

Metro said per department policy they can’t comment on any pending or past litigation.

No court date has been set.

