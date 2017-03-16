Golden Knights license plate proposed by senate - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights license plate proposed by senate

Posted: Updated:
A new Golden Knights themed license plate similar to this one could soon be available for drivers. (Logo courtesy of Las Vegas Golden Knights) A new Golden Knights themed license plate similar to this one could soon be available for drivers. (Logo courtesy of Las Vegas Golden Knights)
CARSON CITY, NV (FOX5) -

Snow-capped mountains seen throughout the state could soon be replaced with ice skates and a sword, on Nevada license plates. 

A bill introduced by state senators Thursday would allow the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue special license plates to support the Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey team.

The plate would need to be approved by the DMV.

Current specialty plates range in price from $15 to $37 initially.

Senate Bill 283 was primarily sponsored by Senators Kelvin Atkinson and Mark Manendo. 

