Golden Knights license plate proposed by senate

A new Golden Knights themed license plate similar to this one could soon be available for drivers. (Logo courtesy of Las Vegas Golden Knights)

Snow-capped mountains seen throughout the state could soon be replaced with ice skates and a sword, on Nevada license plates.

A bill introduced by state senators Thursday would allow the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue special license plates to support the Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey team.

The plate would need to be approved by the DMV.

Current specialty plates range in price from $15 to $37 initially.

Senate Bill 283 was primarily sponsored by Senators Kelvin Atkinson and Mark Manendo.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.