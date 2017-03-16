Want to be a Baller? HBO show with Dwayne Johnson holding casting call in Las Vegas

Do you want to be a star? Or maybe pretend to have dinner behind a star? HBO's 'Ballers', featuring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has a casting call for extras scheduled in Las Vegas this month!

The open call is scheduled for Sunday at the Red Label Bar at 332 West Sahara Avenue. Shoots would take place Monday Mar. 20 through Thursday Mar. 23.

Marinella Hume Casting said it is looking for people 21 and older to play hotel and casino guests, VIPs, football players, golfers, caddies, bartenders, servers, topless models, high rollers and monster truck rally goers.

The pay is $100 for eight hours.

To be cast as an extra, people must created a free profile, correctly upload photos, follow a Facebook page for updates and join a mailing list. For more information, go to this link.

