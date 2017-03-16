Vegas PD: Ex arrested in killing of woman found partially burned

Raymond Lewis, left, and Geranique Bentley, right, were believed to be in a dating relationship, according to LVMPD. (Source: LVMPD, left)

Police arrested a 22-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of a woman whose body was found partially burned in a northwest Las Vegas apartment complex last weekend.

Raymond Quinsell Lewis was taken into custody Thursday evening. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Lewis and the victim, 20-year-old Geranique Bentley, were believed to be in a dating relationship.

Lewis' arrest came hours after police identified Bentley as the woman whose body was found Saturday, Mar. 11 in the area of Washington Avenue and Tenaya Way.

Bentley was known by the nickname "Chicago" to friends.

A family friend said Bentley was homeless since she was 14 years old and was battling a drug addiction.

"She was trying to straighten her life out," he said of Bentley.

Police said her body was found inside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Rock Springs Drive. Her body was located in the southeast portion of the complex near a wall surrounding the property, according to Metro.

"I just couldn't even fathom the news."

The family friend said he invited Bentley and her boyfriend, who is also dealing with drug addiction to stay at their home. He said the couple had been together for two years.

"My wife, being who she is, met Geranique and tried to help her because she was on drugs real bad," he said.

The family friend added that the Bentley and her boyfriend would come in and out of the house unannounced. He had not seen the pair since Jan.

"They never came back," he said. "We even called the morgue and the police station a couple of times."

The cause and manner of the woman's death were not immediately disclosed, but police said they considered Bentley's death a homicide.

Earlier this week, police released a composite sketch in an effort for the public to help identify the victim.

Police were still looking for leads in the case. They urged anyone with information to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

