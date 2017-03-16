PD: Man shoots woman, kills self in downtown Vegas

A man shot a woman Thursday afternoon before turning the gun on himself, Las Vegas Metro police said.

According to police, officers responded to the incident at 12:14 p.m. in the 2200 block of Elm Avenue, near Interstate 515 and Eastern Avenue.

Police said two people were found with gunshots. They were transported to University Medical Center. One of the people, a man, died on the way to the hospital while a woman was stable.

According to police, the man may have been the shooter in this domestic incident. The gunman shot the woman and then fatally shot shot himself.

Police could not immediately confirm the relationship between the two.

