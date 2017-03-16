NV Energy pulling plug on coal-fired power plant near Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NV Energy pulling plug on coal-fired power plant near Vegas

Environmental advocates and members of a nearby Indian tribe are hailing the closure of an embattled coal-fired NV Energy power plant 40 miles north of Las Vegas.

The state's dominant electric utility says flipping a transformer switch Thursday will disconnect the fourth and final unit of the Reid Gardner Generating Station near Moapa.

Reid Gardner units 1, 2 and 3 shut down the end of 2014.

The closure leaves just one coal-fired generating station in Nevada -- a plant that NV Energy co-owns at Valmy in northern Nevada. It's due to close by 2025.

Sierra Club official Elspeth DiMarzio says Nevada is showing how to affordably rely on efficiency and renewable power, without coal.

The Moapa Band of Paiutes has long blamed the Reid-Gardner plant for environmental and health concerns.

