84-year-old Sam’s Town purse snatching victim speaks out

Betty Thompson shared how she was attacked and robbed at Sam's Town casino.

Betty Thompson, 84, said it’s hard to put her emotions into words following a terrifying purse snatching situation.

On Mar. 1, Thompson was walking out of Sam’s Town Casino after enjoying an early dinner at their buffet.

“I couldn’t figure out what it was at first,” Thompson said. “I said ‘who is pushing me?’”

Thompson was walking to her car when three people followed her out. A 17-year-old boy was among the group. He pushed Thompson to the ground and grabbed her purse, she said.

Thompson broke her arm after hitting the pavement.

“I said ‘why me?’ I don’t have nothing."

Thompson was recovering nearly two weeks later but she was still emotional about the ordeal.

“Everybody has to watch what they’re doing and be aware of everybody,” she said.

Thompson used to live alone but her daughter moved in following this situation.

Police said they arrested a 17-year-old for robbery and substantial bodily harm in connection with this case.

“[He] should always listen to his parents and try not to get into trouble,” Thompson said of the suspect.

