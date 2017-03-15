Fire forces more than 100 workers to evacuate warehouse near Sunset and Paradise Roads

More than 100 workers had to evacuate after a warehouse caught fire.

More than 100 workers had to evacuate a food storage warehouse on the 6700 block of Escondido Street Wednesday night.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, firefighters reported smoke coming from the roof. They cut holes to ventilate the building, and saw flames spreading fast.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were called to exit the building for safety and to keep the fire under control from the outside, according to the fire department.

The fire was reported 6:48 p.m.

