2 officers hurt, man accused of DUI in Pecos and Carey crash

A police vehicle blocks off a section of street near Carey Avenue and Pecos Road on March 15, 2017. (FOX5)

Two officers were hit by a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign near East Cartier Avenue and North Sandy Lane.

Police said the officers were in "good" condition. The driver, a 53-year old officer, suffered broken ribs. Both were expected to be released Wednesday night.

The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old David Olivas, was arrested for DUI and child endangerment, police said.

According to Metro Police, at about 6:20 p.m., the man in a Chevy Tahoe ran a stop sign and t-boned the driver's side of an unmarked police vehicle, pushing both vehicles off the road.

The 45-year-old officer in the passenger's seat was able to get out of the vehicle. He saw the driver of the Tahoe get out with a three-year-old girl and start running, police said.

The officer was able to catch the man and take him into custody on charge of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, DUI above the legal limit, child endangerment and failure to obey stop sign.

Both the girl and the driver were not injured, police said.

Initially, at least one of the officers was reported to have suffered a critical injury, but both were later updated to be in "good" condition.

